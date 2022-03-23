Varsity student’s body found in Kathauta lake, kin allege murder

LUCKNOW The body of a 21-year-old student of a private university was found floating in Kathauta lake under Chinhat police station limits here on Wednesday morning. His family alleged foul play, as the body bore some injury marks.

The police, however, claimed that it seemed to be a case of accidental drowning, but the post-mortem report was awaited to ascertain the cause of death.

The deceased was identified as Prabal Rajput of Lakhimpur Kheri, a student of B Com third year from a private university in Lucknow. He was staying in a private hostel room near the university campus in Chinhat and was missing from his room since early Wednesday morning. His body was later found floating in the lake, said Ghanshyam Tiwari, inspector, Chinhat police station.

The victim’s hostel mates were unaware how he reached near the lake.

Prabal’s father, Abhishek Rajput, reached Lucknow after coming to know about the incident. He alleged that his son had been murdered, pointing out towards injury marks on the face, neck and head of the victim, when the body was fished out of the lake.

