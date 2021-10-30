Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Vax stats: Over 41% of Lucknow has taken both shots
lucknow news

Vax stats: Over 41% of Lucknow has taken both shots

Over 41% of eligible Lucknowites are now fully vaccinated, having taken both doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine, data from the health department read on Saturday
Vax stats: The Lucknow CMO said focus on the second dose has been increased and special drive in the coming month will focus on it. (HT File Photo)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 11:37 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Over 41% of eligible Lucknowites are now fully vaccinated, having taken both doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine, data from the health department read on Saturday.

In all 14,77,000 people had been given the second dose of the vaccine in Lucknow, while 30,94,743 people have taken their first dose since vaccination began on January 16. “Focus on the second dose has been increased and for the entire November, special drives will be conducted to vaccinate people due to take their second dose of the vaccine,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer, Lucknow.

According to the data, 28.91 lakh doses have been administered to beneficiaries between 18 and 45 years of age and 10.85 lakh to people between 45 and 60 years, while 5.96 lakh doses were given to those above 60 years. Among the beneficiaries over 25.02 lakh are men and over 20.68 lakh are females.

“Lucknow is leading in vaccination numbers with the maximum doses administered among all districts in the state but being the state capital and having a major inflow from other districts, it is significant to cover all with complete vaccination as soon as possible,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Vaccination of the elderly is behind other age groups particularly in the rural areas. Experts say commuting is a major issue for the elderly, many of whom are not even coming out of their houses since the pandemic started troubling people.

According to officials, a cluster approach in anti-Covid-19 vaccinations will start from November 1 and shall focus primarily on the second dose.

