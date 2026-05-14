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Verify before you buy: UPRERA issues advisory for homebuyers

UPRERA urges homebuyers in Uttar Pradesh to verify property details, including land titles and developer complaints, to ensure informed purchases.

Updated on: May 14, 2026 10:18 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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To protect the interests of homebuyers and promote transparency in the real estate sector, the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UPRERA) on Thursday issued a detailed advisory highlighting key precautions buyers should take before purchasing any property. The move comes in response to a large number of complaints filed by homebuyers against developers.

Homebuyers should not rely solely on promotional material or verbal assurances given by developers and agents. Instead, they are advised to use the official UPRERA portal as the primary source of verified information. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Amid rising investments in housing projects across the state, UPRERA has stressed that informed decision-making is crucial to avoid future disputes and financial risks. The authority has also strengthened its online portal to ensure that all key project-related information is easily accessible to the public.

UPRERA chairman Sanjay Bhoosreddy said, “Homebuyers should not rely solely on promotional material or verbal assurances given by developers and agents. Instead, they are advised to use the official UPRERA portal as the primary source of verified information.”

“UPRERA encourages all stakeholders to follow regulatory norms and contribute towards creating a transparent, trustworthy and sustainable real estate ecosystem,” he said, adding that UPRERA has advised all prospective homebuyers to carefully verify several key aspects before finalising any property purchase.

Project bank account details and collection account

Under RERA provisions, developers are required to deposit at least 70 percent of the funds collected from buyers into a designated project-specific collection account. Homebuyers should verify these account details to ensure that their investment is used solely for the construction and development of the concerned project, thereby minimising the risk of fund diversion.

Quarterly progress reports (QPRs)

UPRERA mandates that promoters regularly update the status of their projects through Quarterly Progress Reports on the portal. Buyers should review these reports to understand the construction progress, timelines, and compliance status.

Consistent updates indicate transparency and accountability on the part of the developer.

Number of complaints filed against the promoter

Before making a purchase, buyers should check whether any complaints have been filed against the promoter and the nature of such complaints. A high number of grievances or unresolved cases may indicate potential risks and should be carefully considered.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Verify before you buy: UPRERA issues advisory for homebuyers
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Verify before you buy: UPRERA issues advisory for homebuyers
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