VHP gaushala in Prayagraj making idols, diyas of cow dung

In a new initiative, volunteers of Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) have set a target of preparing 10,000 idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi as well as 25,000 diyas (earthen lamps) for the upcoming Diwali festival using cow dung at a gaushala (cow shelter) run by the organisation in Baharia development block in trans-Ganga area of Prayagraj.

VHP regional secretary (gauraksha) Lal Mani Tiwari said it was the first time that VHP’s gaushala would prepare around 25,000 diyas and 10,000 idols of god and goddess at Shri Prem Gaushala Anusandhan Trust located in Nari village under Baharia block.

“We have engaged around 33 women workers through three self-help groups (SHGs) for the work. The production has already started,” he added.

“These idols and diyas are made from cow dung. After the cow dung is dry, it is added with wood dust and the mixture is then poured into a mould for make an idol or diya from it. These idols and diyas are inexpensive as compared to their clay and ‘Plaster of Paris’ counterparts and also eco-friendly,” said Tiwari.

“If this trail initiative is successful, we will take up production of diyas and idols using cow dung at other gaushalas from next year,” he added. Eco-friendly cow dung diyas and idols have been in demand for the past two years in Sangam city with many people embracing them in their effort to celebrate the festival of lights in a greener way.

“Now people are ditching earthen lamps and instead are rooting for those made of cow dung as they see it also as a way of empowering cow shelters and local communities,” he claimed.

“If the sale of diyas and idols goes as expected, it will help gaushala authorities in better upkeep of rescued cows. The diyas and idols will be made under the supervision of a VHP volunteer,” Tiwari said.

