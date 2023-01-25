VHP Sant Sammelan: Seers throw their weight behind Bageshwar Sarkar

PRAYAGRAJ Seers participating in the one-day Sant Sammelan held at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) camp as part of the ongoing Magh Mela on Wednesday extended full support to Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (Bageshwar Sarkar), the head of Madhya Pradesh’s Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur district.

The seers also announced to run a movement against religious conversions on the lines of the one undertaken as part of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Member of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati presided over the sammelan.

Shastri, 26, has been in the news recently with his huge following of people who believe that he possesses miraculous powers while others dismiss him as a fraud. The support came at a time when Shastri is all set to visit the camp of Maha Mandaleshwar of Nirmohi Akhada (monastic order) Santosh Das aka ‘Satua Baba’ at Magh Mela tent city on February 1 and is also set to attend a religious function in Meja area of Prayagraj on February 2.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri had promised ‘Hindu Rashtra’ to his followers, if they support him while addressing a gathering on the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s 126th birth anniversary on Monday, a clip of which has also gone vital on social media.

At the seers’ convention, general secretary of All-India Sant Samiti, said that the seers are standing like a rock behind Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham.

“The Sant Samaj is ready to give a befitting reply to whoever tries to play with the faith of the Hindu society. If we do not oppose conversion, we should be ready to get wiped out,” he said.

Senior seers like Ramanujacharya Vidyabhaskar Vasudevacharya, Maha Mandaleshwar Satua Baba and Maha Mandaleshwar Hariharananda also supported Dhirendra Shastri during the convention.

Satua Baba said that India was, and will remain a Hindu nation. “To deal with cases of ‘love jihad’, there should be a provision of punishment, which should be decided by seers,” he said.

Senior seer Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati said: “Conversion is a big challenge for Hindu religion. We should be alert to protect our existence. Hindu society is tolerant and patient, but when there is a crisis on the very existence of the religion, it is capable of giving a befitting reply. Today, mutts and temples of Hindu society are being occupied illegally and we need to protect them.”

VHP’s vice-president and general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Champat Rai said on the next Makar Sankranti, the idol of Maryada Purushottam Lord Ram will be consecrated at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. He also urged seers to come to Ayodhya on this occasion. A large number of senior VHP leaders and office-bearers, besides the seers were present on the occasion.

Seers for ‘liberation’ of Kashi and Mathura

The seers said that merely cases of Kashi and Mathura going to the court is not a matter of satisfaction for them. “We will rest only after these too are freed,” they resolved.

“The work of conversion and spreading the poison of ‘love jihad’ in the Hindu society is being done through Bollywood. We will not allow disintegration of our castes and creed. Whatever efforts have to be made for ‘ghar wapsi’ of affected people would continue. The Sant Samaj will go from village to village and create public awareness against religious conversion,” the seers said.