U.P.: Lucknow University holds lecture on good governance in economics

The Atal Sushasan Peeth of department of public administration, University of Lucknow, organised a lecture on “Good Governance in Economics” on Saturday. Professor Arun Diwakar Nath Bajpai, vice chancellor, Atal Bihari Vajpayee University, Bilaspur, shared his economic point of view of good governance on the occasion.

Prof Manoj Dixit (left) greets Prof Arun Diwakar Nath Bajpai at Lucknow University on June 10. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Participation, balance, inclusiveness, transparency, reliability, stability, sustainability, equity and accountability, are basic elements of governance,” he said. “If these elements are not included, there is no meaning of governance,” Prof Bajpai added.

He provided a unique perspective of good governance and economics through the lens of self-sufficiency and self-reliance to foster growth and development of the country. He reiterated the fact that policy processes should be directed towards a distribution-led growth model and should be guided by distributive justice.

The event ended with Prof Manoj Dixit, head, public administration department, LU, calling for a synergy between the Atal Sushasan Peeth and the Chair of Atal Bihari Vajpayee University to enrich and facilitate intellectual depth in spheres of good governance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON