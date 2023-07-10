Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
20 lakh stolen from shopping mart in Lucknow; incident captured on camera

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 10, 2023 08:57 PM IST

An FIR was registered against an unknown person under IPC Section 380 ; store manager suspects insider job, say police

LUCKNOW A purported video of a man stealing 20 lakh from a popular shopping mart in Lucknow’s Alambagh area on Sunday afternoon has gone viral. The thief came to the store, wandered for about an hour and decamped with the booty from the cash room during lunch hours, said police.

The CCTV footage of the store purportedly shows a masked person wearing spectacles entering the mart and changing the direction of the CCTV cameras there. (Pic for representation)

An FIR was registered against an unknown person under IPC Section 380 on the complaint of area manager of the brand Ajay Singh on Monday, stated a press note by the police. “Two keys of the vault kept in the manager’s room were stolen on June 30, the information of which was given to officials,” said Singh in his FIR.

“The incident came to light after the cash was tallied at night. Evidence related to the incident is being collected and some people have been questioned, said Vikram Singh, inspector, Krishnanagar police station.

The store manager suspected involvement of staff. The CCTV footage of the store purportedly shows a masked person wearing spectacles entering the mart and changing the direction of the CCTV cameras there. After this, the person fled with the cash.

“The person entered the store fearlessly…it is clear that a member of the staff is involved in the theft,” he alleged.

Topics
lucknow viral video alambagh
