Videos of injured girl pleading for help as people film her goes viral

Videos of a 12-year-old girl, who is suspected to have been raped, with bloodied arms and head pleading for help while people continue filming her in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj has gone viral and provoked outrage.

Kannauj police superintendent Kunwar Anupam Singh said that they have hospitalised the girl in Kanpur and registered a case under the Indian Penal Code’s Sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. “Police are investigating and trying to trace the persons responsible for the girl’s condition.”

The girl’s family said she was found in a guest house of the Public Works Department hours after she went out to buy a piggy bank on Sunday. She has suffered injuries on the head and the arms.

Residents said that passersby gathered at the scene and started filming the girl while accusing police of inaction. Police said they have secured CCTV footage in which the girl can be seen walking behind a man.

An officer said the injuries she received were a result of an assault. Police were trying to identify the man who apparently lured the girl.