Vigilance searches reveal 28-cr assets linked to former clerk at Balrampur CMO office

The Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Establishment has unearthed alleged disproportionate assets worth around ₹28 crore belonging to former clerk at the chief medical officer’s (CMO) office in Balrampur, Ajay Kumar Srivastava, during searches at three locations in Gonda and Lucknow on Wednesday, senior officials said.

The searches were conducted after a disproportionate assets case was registered against Srivastava following an open inquiry that allegedly found he had amassed assets 763.65% in excess of his known sources of income. (For representation)

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Officials said the searches, carried out by the Ayodhya sector of the Vigilance Establishment, revealed extensive investments in immovable properties, a six-storey hotel, residential buildings, agricultural land and other assets held in the names of Srivastava and his family members.

According to officials, Srivastava is the brother-in-law of former MLA Mukesh Kumar Srivastava, who was named as a key accused in the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) scam.

The searches were conducted after a disproportionate assets case was registered against Srivastava following an open inquiry that allegedly found he had amassed assets 763.65% in excess of his known sources of income.

A case was registered under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, as amended in 2018, at the Ayodhya sector police station of the Vigilance Establishment in 2025.

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{{^usCountry}} During the probe, the investigating officer obtained search warrants from the anti-corruption court in Ayodhya for three premises — a house at CN-33, Jankinagar, Gonda; the Millenia Regency Hotel near Matiyari Tiraha in Ganeshpur-Rahmanpur, Lucknow; and a three-storey house at 631/2, Patel Nagar, Sector 8, Indira Nagar, Lucknow. Three teams conducted searches at the premises on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During the probe, the investigating officer obtained search warrants from the anti-corruption court in Ayodhya for three premises — a house at CN-33, Jankinagar, Gonda; the Millenia Regency Hotel near Matiyari Tiraha in Ganeshpur-Rahmanpur, Lucknow; and a three-storey house at 631/2, Patel Nagar, Sector 8, Indira Nagar, Lucknow. Three teams conducted searches at the premises on Wednesday. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the most significant findings was the six-storey Millenia Regency Hotel, comprising 108 rooms. Officials said the investigation found that around ₹5 crore had been spent on furnishing the hotel and luxury items, while its estimated construction cost was around ₹15 crore.

The Vigilance Establishment also found a three-storey residential property in Patel Nagar, jointly held in the names of the accused’s wife and his brother’s wife. Around ₹70 lakh was allegedly spent on furnishing and other items, while its construction cost was estimated at around ₹2 crore, officials said, adding that documents relating to other investments estimated at around ₹50 lakh were also recovered during the searches.

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Another under-construction three-storey building, spread over approximately 4,000 square feet at A-331, Indira Nagar, was found in the names of Srivastava’s wife and his brother’s wife. Its estimated value was put at around ₹80 lakh. The searches also led to the recovery of documents relating to several residential and commercial plots in Gonda and Lucknow. These included properties in Jankinagar, Ganeshpur-Rahmanpur and Ismailganj.

The Vigilance Establishment also traced agricultural land in Balrampur and Bahraich, including parcels measuring several hectares. The estimated value of the immovable properties listed in the search findings was around ₹3 crore, officials said.

However, neither Srivastava nor his family members were present at his house in Gonda when the search team arrived. The house was subsequently sealed as per procedure. Its construction cost was estimated at around ₹1 crore, officials said.

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Investigators also obtained information relating to several companies allegedly being operated in the names of the accused’s family members. Officials said separate action would be taken after examining the records and financial transactions of these companies.

“Documents and other material indicating investments in substantial movable and immovable assets in the names of the accused and his family members have been recovered during the searches,” a Vigilance Establishment official said.

According to the preliminary assessment of the investigating agency, the total value of the alleged disproportionate assets, including movable and immovable properties and other investments, is around ₹28 crore. The Vigilance Establishment is now scrutinising the documents and financial records recovered during the searches to establish the sources of funds used to acquire the properties and make the investments, officials said.

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