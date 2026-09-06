Vinod Tawde targets SP’s PDA coinage, says BJP will win Uttar Pradesh polls

Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Vinod Tawde on Saturday stepped up the party’s political attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, vowing to “thwart” its PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) plank and asserting that the BJP-led NDA would return to power in the state.

BJP national general secretary and Uttar Pradesh state incharge Vinod Tawde speaks to the media at the party office in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO)

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On his first visit to Lucknow after being appointed the party’s UP in-charge, Tawde said the “real meaning” of the SP’s PDA formulation was Paraya Dhan Apna (someone else’s wealth is ours).

“We will not allow this in Uttar Pradesh,” he said, addressing the media at the BJP state headquarters.

Tawde said every BJP and NDA worker would contest the forthcoming assembly elections with full strength and work together to secure victory. “After that, we will remain dedicated to serving the people of Uttar Pradesh for the next five years,” he said.

Projecting the election as a contest between the BJP’s development agenda and the SP’s politics, Tawde said the BJP had emerged as the world’s largest political party under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He added that the pace of development in Uttar Pradesh had accelerated under chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

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{{^usCountry}} Tawde said the party would conduct its campaign in the state based on Prime Minister Modi’s policies and the development work undertaken under the Yogi Adityanath government. He also called upon party workers to intensify preparations and work with a coordinated organisational strategy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tawde said the party would conduct its campaign in the state based on Prime Minister Modi’s policies and the development work undertaken under the Yogi Adityanath government. He also called upon party workers to intensify preparations and work with a coordinated organisational strategy. {{/usCountry}}

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His two-day Lucknow visit is focused on assessing the BJP’s organisational preparedness and fine-tuning its election strategy. Tawde is scheduled to hold closed-door meetings with senior leaders in the party and the government.

The meetings are likely to focus on the prevailing political situation, coordination between the government and the organisation, and preparations for the elections.

Earlier in the day, Tawde was welcomed at Lucknow airport by UP BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary and other senior state unit functionaries before he proceeded to the party headquarters.

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