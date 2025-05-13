Menu Explore
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Virat, Anushka seek blessings at ashram in Vrindavan

ByHT Correspondent
May 13, 2025 09:36 PM IST

This is the third time that the duo visited this ashram in Vrindavan. They had been here on January 10 this year after their first visit on January 4, 2023

AGRA A day after announcing his retirement from Test cricket, India’s star batter Virat Kohli reached Vrindavan with his wife Anushka Sharma on Tuesday and visited spiritual figure, Premanand Maharaj, at Shri Radha Keli Kunj ashram for his blessings.

Cricketer Virat Kohli along with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, listens to spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj during their visit to Shri Radha Keli Kunj ashram, in Vrindavan on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Cricketer Virat Kohli along with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, listens to spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj during their visit to Shri Radha Keli Kunj ashram, in Vrindavan on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

Upon his arrival at the ashram, the guru asked Kohli, “Are you happy?” to which Virat replied, “I am fine”. This is the third time that the duo visited this ashram in Vrindavan. They had been here on January 10 this year after their first visit on January 4, 2023.

Both bowed before the spiritual figure who enquired if they were well.

Addressing the couple, Premanand Ji emphasised: “When the Lord blesses you, getting wealth is not a blessing. The Lord’s grace means changing the inner thoughts. Chant the name of the Lord and not worry at all.”

When Anushka posed a question if all could be achieved by chanting the name of Radha (naam-jap), the seer replied in the affirmative.

The couple proceeded to Sunrakh road in Vrindavan to seek blessings from Gaurangi Sharan, a seer whom Premanand considered his ‘guru’. All through their visit, the couple stayed away from media.

Kohli’s decision to retire from Tests came after it was reported that Kohli had communicated his decision to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of next month’s five-match Test series against England.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Virat, Anushka seek blessings at ashram in Vrindavan
