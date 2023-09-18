Vishwakarma Yojana will create better job opportunities, develop rural economy: Governor

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel said the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, which was launched by prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, would push people on the path of self-reliance, and create better employment opportunities for the youth.

A redecorated corner, named Gaurav Sthal, on the University of Lucknow campus that was inaugurated by Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday. (Sourced)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The governor described the scheme as a good effort towards poverty alleviation. The scheme would develop the rural economy while preserving the Indian culture, she observed and described the prime minister as a true follower of Vishwakarma.

The governor on Sunday attended a programme organised at the University of Lucknow here on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti and the PM’s birthday. She inaugurated a redecorated corner, named Gaurav Sthal, on the premises and gave gifts to destitute children at the renovated AP Sen Auditorium. She also witnessed cultural events presented by the children of Umeed Sanstha, and distributed tablets and mobile phones to 10 students of the university.

The governor also praised the university for implementing the new education policy and including various skill development and vocational training programmes in the curriculum.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON