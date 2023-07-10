In a major relief, voluntary blood donors can now use their donor cards in exchange for blood from any of the state-run blood banks in Uttar Pradesh.

Now, blood donor card can be redeemed at all UP’s state blood banks (pic for representation)

The state blood transfusion council (SBTC) announced that the blood donor cards issued by any of the government blood banks after voluntary blood donation can be redeemed at all the state blood banks.

Earlier, the donor card could be exchanged only at the same blood bank that issued the card. Donor cards are issued for each unit of blood donated voluntarily and for which blood is not obtained in exchange. In case blood is obtained for patient in exchange of the donation, no donor card is issued.

“The decision has been taken by the state core committee of the SBTC. This decision came after it was observed that donors who wanted to get blood in exchange of a donor card faced difficulty when they were in need but in another district or when they visited any blood bank, other than where they donated blood,” said a letter sent to all state-run blood banks in Uttar Pradesh by SBTC.

Dr Tulika Chandra, HoD transfusion medicine at the King George’s Medical University said, “Healthy people often donate blood so that they may get blood in exchange if they or their loved ones need it. This decision will help a lot of people who do not find a donor at the time of need but can use donor card.”

“Sometimes blood group is not available at one blood bank and people go to another. If one donor card is valid for many blood banks it will be a relief, else those with a donor card too would have to look for a donor. Getting a donor at a place where you do not know anyone is a difficult task as often searching for donor takes time,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

All the state-run blood banks have been asked to comply with the order and inform the SBTC.

