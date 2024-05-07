Voting since 1957, doc in U.P.’s Agra keeps record intact

Dr Rajendra Mohan Malhotra, 92, was in mood to get his record broken of having cast his vote without fail since 1957 when he voted in Bharatpur (Rajasthan) where he had his nursing home. The veteran surgeon came on a wheelchair and was happy to find a ramp at Subhash Park polling station and was accompanied by his son and grandson on Tuesday. Nonagenarian Dr RM Malhotra along with his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren after casting their votes in Agra on May 7. (HT photo)

“I asked Papa to avail the opportunity of casting vote from home but he was not ready to miss the chance of meeting locals, otherwise rare to find, at Subhash Park polling centre where he has been casting his vote since 1962 after he shifted to Agra from Bharatpur,” said his son Dr Narendra Malhotra, 66, a well known gynaecologist here.

“There were wonderful arrangements and we were pleased to find a ramp for the wheelchair. Papa used his suffrage and maintained his record of doing so continuously since 1957,” he added. The opportunity was rare also for Dr Narendra’s son Keshav Malhotra, 32, and daughter Dr Neharika, 40, to accompany their grandfather and mother Dr Jaideep Malhotra, 63.