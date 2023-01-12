Wanted in 1,000 crore fraud cases: No photo of Shine City director on U.P. police website

Even though the director of Shine City, Rasid Nasim, is wanted in multiple cases of fraud, the state police have not managed to secure a single photograph of him till date. The police’s official website that lists him as a wanted person seems to indicate the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Despite mentioning a cash reward of ₹5 lakh for information leading to Nasim’s arrest, the website doesn’t show any photograph of him. The high court had pulled up the police and other agencies for not being able to arrest Nasim even years after he absconded.

Nasim has been accused of floating 58 lucrative schemes under his Shine Group of Companies to dupe investors and then disappearing with ₹1,025 crore.

Nasim has allegedly duped hundreds of persons on the pretext of investments in real estate, automobiles, cryptocurrency, gold etc. A resident of Kareli area, he is among the 27 “most-wanted” criminals listed on the police’s website, and is wanted by the UP police, the Enforcement Directorate, the Economic Offence Wing and the CBI.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, after receiving inputs that Nasim might be hiding abroad, the CBI is reportedly working to extradite him back to India.

The most-wanted list also includes the name of one Ramcharan from Barabanki district, who carries a reward of ₹3 lakh. His photograph, too, is not on the website. One Aftab Alam from Katra area of Prayagraj is also absconding. He carries a reward of ₹50,000 and is wanted by the Lucknow police.

The station house officer of Civil Lines police station, Virendra Singh said the cases registered against Nasim were being investigated by EOW. “Efforts are being made to get his photograph,” he added.

PHOTO: A screengrab of the UP police’s official website showing details of wanted criminal

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}