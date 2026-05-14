Wanted Munir gang sharpshooter killed in Meerut encounter

Zubair, an alleged sharpshooter of the Munir gang carrying a ₹1 lakh reward, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and local police in Meerut early Wednesday, officials said.

₹ 1 lakh reward accused, wanted in AMU teacher’s murder and over three dozen criminal cases, was allegedly planning another targeted killing when intercepted by STF (Sourced)

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Police described the 31-year-old as a “hardened criminal” allegedly involved in over three dozen cases of murder, armed robbery, dacoity, extortion and attempt to murder across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to an STF press note, the encounter took place near a closed factory on Alipur Road under Lohia Nagar police station limits after teams received specific intelligence about his movement and an alleged plan to execute another murder in Meerut.

The deceased was identified as Zubair, son of Rafatullah, a resident of Nausha village under Barla police station in Aligarh district, who had recently been staying in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area.

Additional director general (ADG) (law and order) Amitabh Yash said STF units had intelligence that Zubair, a wanted accused in multiple cases, was active in western Uttar Pradesh.

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{{^usCountry}} The STF said technical surveillance by its Lucknow headquarters indicated that Zubair was allegedly planning the murder of a businessman in Meerut. Acting on the intelligence, teams led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vimal Kumar Singh launched an operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The STF said technical surveillance by its Lucknow headquarters indicated that Zubair was allegedly planning the murder of a businessman in Meerut. Acting on the intelligence, teams led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Vimal Kumar Singh launched an operation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said Zubair and an associate were spotted near a motorcycle close to a closed factory on the Meerut-Hapur route. When police asked them to surrender, the accused allegedly opened fire. Police retaliated in self-defence, during which Zubair sustained bullet injuries while his associate escaped. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said Zubair and an associate were spotted near a motorcycle close to a closed factory on the Meerut-Hapur route. When police asked them to surrender, the accused allegedly opened fire. Police retaliated in self-defence, during which Zubair sustained bullet injuries while his associate escaped. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Zubair was taken to a medical college where doctors declared him dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zubair was taken to a medical college where doctors declared him dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police recovered two .32 bore pistols, five live cartridges, 10 spent cartridges and a motorcycle from the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police recovered two .32 bore pistols, five live cartridges, 10 spent cartridges and a motorcycle from the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Zubair was allegedly wanted in the December 24, 2025 murder of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) teacher Rao Danish Hilal in the Civil Lines area of Aligarh. Police said he and his associates allegedly shot Hilal dead in a targeted attack. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Zubair was allegedly wanted in the December 24, 2025 murder of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) teacher Rao Danish Hilal in the Civil Lines area of Aligarh. Police said he and his associates allegedly shot Hilal dead in a targeted attack. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials said Zubair had a criminal history spanning over a decade with cases registered at multiple police stations in Aligarh and South East Delhi, including Jamia Nagar, Kalkaji, Sarita Vihar and New Friends Colony.

His record includes the 2018 murder of AMU student Shavez, besides cases under the Gangsters Act, Arms Act and NDPS Act.

Police said further investigation is underway to trace the absconding associate and identify others linked to the Munir gang.

A case related to the encounter has been registered at Lohia Nagar police station in Meerut under relevant provisions of the BNS and Arms Act, while local police are carrying out further legal proceedings, officials added.

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