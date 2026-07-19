Ward boy poisons nurse through IV drip to avoid marriage, held: Meerut Police

A 26-year-old staff nurse was allegedly murdered inside the private hospital where she worked after her ward boy colleague poisoned her through an intravenous glucose drip to avoid marrying her, police said on Sunday. Investigators alleged the accused later planted a forged suicide note and sulphos tablets beside the body in an attempt to portray the killing as a suicide.

Representational image (Sourced)

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The incident came to light on Saturday when Neha, a resident of Brahmpuri, was found dead in a hospital room during her shift. Police have arrested ward boy Suresh and his friend Farhan, alleging they conspired to execute the murder.

According to police, Neha had married around two-and-a-half years ago, but her husband Ravi died about a year ago. She was raising their one-year-old son while working as a staff nurse at the private hospital, where she had joined about nine months ago.

Police said Neha reported for duty at around 10 am on Saturday. Investigators alleged that when she complained of dizziness, Suresh used the complaint as an opportunity to admit her to a ward and called Farhan to the hospital.

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{{^usCountry}} “The two allegedly mixed a poisonous substance into a glucose IV drip and administered it to the victim. The poison entered her bloodstream through the intravenous line, resulting in her death within a short time,” Circle officer (Kotwali) Sangram Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The two allegedly mixed a poisonous substance into a glucose IV drip and administered it to the victim. The poison entered her bloodstream through the intravenous line, resulting in her death within a short time,” Circle officer (Kotwali) Sangram Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

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Hospital authorities informed Neha’s family that she had allegedly died after consuming a poisonous substance. However, her relatives rejected the suicide claim, alleging she had been murdered and accusing the hospital management of concealing the circumstances surrounding her death. The allegations triggered a confrontation at the hospital, following which police registered a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with the punishment for murder, and launched an investigation.

Police examined CCTV footage, questioned doctors, nurses and other hospital staff, and analysed Neha’s mobile phone. Police said the phone records revealed frequent communication between Neha and Suresh, while CCTV footage allegedly showed him leaving the ward shortly after she was admitted.

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During interrogation, Suresh allegedly confessed to the crime. According to police, he told investigators that he had been in a relationship with Neha for about eight months. He is married and has a five-year-old son.

“Neha was allegedly pressuring him to marry her, but he was unwilling to do so. He allegedly conspired with his friend Farhan to eliminate her and end the relationship permanently,” the CO said.

Police alleged the accused then attempted to stage the death as a suicide. “Suresh allegedly wrote a fake suicide note, placed it in the victim’s pocket along with sulphos tablets and left the hospital with his associate to mislead investigators,” Singh added.

Investigators seized the IV cannula, syringe, mobile phones, the alleged forged suicide note, a notepad and the suspected poisonous chemical. The exhibits have been sent for forensic examination.

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“The handwriting on the alleged suicide note has been matched with samples obtained during the investigation. We have also recovered material evidence used in the crime. The forensic examination will further corroborate the investigation,” Singh said.

Both accused have been arrested and have allegedly disclosed details of the conspiracy during interrogation, police said. Meanwhile, forensic reports are awaited.