Water bottles not allowed on main Taj platform, tourism bodies flay decision

Agra Despite hot and humid weather these days, tourists visiting the main mausoleum at Taj Mahal are not allowed to carry water bottles. According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), there is no formal order for this but the staff manning the premises has enforced the restriction. However, there is arrangement for water in case a visitor needs it. . Tourists consuming water before moving for white marble platform of Taj on Tuesday. (Ranvijay Singh)

As per the ASI, repeated incidents of token ‘jalabhishek’ at Taj Mahal in this month of Sawan have led to this decision of not allowing water bottles on the white marble platform around the main mausoleum of Taj Mahal. The restriction was imposed on Monday and continued on Tuesday after a woman activist of a right wing organisation was nabbed by the CISF while offering water at Taj on Monday.

“There have been recurring incidents with videos going viral about individuals entering Taj Mahal posing as tourists and pouring water from their bottles, claiming it as ‘jalabhishek’. The videos were raising question marks, so it was decided to ask tourists to leave their water bottles before climbing the white marble platform,” said RK Patel, the superintending archaeologist, Agra Circle of Archaeological Survey of India.

“Although no formal order has been passed in this regard, we have begun to prohibit carrying of water bottles while tourists climbed the white marble platform around the main mausoleum at Taj Mahal. The tourists will be asked to leave their water bottle at a place on Chameli platform before heading for the main platform,” he said .

“ We understand the tourists may need water and so it will be available at certain points of the main white marble platform around the main mausoleum. This restriction on carrying water bottle is on a trial basis and will be reviewed from time to time,” added Patel.

On Tuesday, tourists were asked to consume the water in their bottles and either carry them empty or drop them in a bin placed at a point from where those purchasing additional ticket of ₹250 are allowed to climb the stairs and visit the main mausoleum at Taj Mahal.

Tourism bodies have termed the restriction as arbitrary, causing much hardship to tourists in the sweltering heat. The Guides Association plans to meet the ASI chief on Wednesday to seek rollback of the restriction.

“ This restriction on carrying water bottles to main mausoleum and platform around will inconvenience tourists in this hot and humid weather. The CISF, keeping an eye on security within Taj Mahal, can deploy more personnel to keep vigil on visitors,” suggested Deepak Daan, president of Tourist Guide Welfare Association.

Beside routine ticket, a tourist is required to purchase additional ticket of ₹250 if he/she wants to visit the main mausoleum at Taj Mahal. In the latter half of Monday, tourists were not allowed to carry water bottles ahead of Chameli platform and this restriction, according to ASI officials, continued not only on Tuesday but will go on in future .

To recall, on Monday , a woman activist of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha claimed to conduct ‘jalabhishek’ and waved saffron flag to assert that Taj Mahal was basically a Shiva temple called Tejomahalaya. The CISF detained her and took her for questioning. She had made a similar attempt the previous Monday too.

Earlier on Saturday last, two men were held for offering “Gangajal” inside Taj. A case was registered against them and were sent to judicial custody. They also claimed to be associated with Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) .