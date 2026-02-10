We have rescued UP from poverty, says Adityanath

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said Uttar Pradesh has emerged from its earlier ‘Bimaru’ image to establish itself as a major contributor to India’s economic breakthrough. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaks to the media on the Vidhan Bhawan premises, in Lucknow on Monday. State finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna also present. (ANI Photo)

“We have rescued UP from poverty and established it as a breakthrough in India’s economy. Public representatives and the public should have the right to know about all these factors and UP’s journey of economic development,” said Adityanath.

‘Bimaru’ is an acronym coined in the 1980s for the states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh to indicate their poor economic and demographic indicators.

He said the state budget for the financial year 2026-27 would be presented on February 11, followed by a detailed discussion. The budget session will continue from February 9 to February 20.

Addressing the media ahead of the start of the Budget Session, Adityanath said it has two key agendas, the governor’s address and the presentation of the general budget.

Adityanath said new records of legislative proceedings had been set over the past nine years. “The state and the country will watch the Budget Session closely. It will also serve as a platform for members to raise important issues. The Session will play a major role in further accelerating UP’s development.”

“The governor’s address is a document of the government’s achievements and future action plan, which is presented through the governor to the House and, through the House, to the people of the state. All honourable members then discuss it,” the CM said.

The CM appealed to all members, saying the legislature is an important pillar of democracy. If any member has an issue to raise, they should engage in dialogue instead of disrupting proceedings, as the government believes in solving problems through dialogue. He further said that the government will accept valuable suggestions from every member.