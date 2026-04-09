Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said ensuring income growth, dignity and livelihood stability of weavers is among the state government's top priorities, and stressed the need for a coordinated, result-oriented approach to address challenges faced by the sector.

Weavers' income, dignity and sustainability top priority: CM Adityanath

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chairing a review meeting of the handloom department, the chief minister said weavers are not just custodians of tradition but also a strong pillar of the state's economy.

He said rising raw material costs, lack of access to modern designs and technology, and limited market reach remain key concerns, which require a robust and integrated system rather than isolated schemes.

Adityanath directed officials to prepare a new cluster-based development plan, identifying weaver-dominated regions and integrating production, quality and marketing. He said such clusters should be developed on a value chain model, covering design, branding, packaging and market access instead of being limited to production.

Officials informed during the meeting that around 1.99 lakh weavers are engaged in the sector in UP, which ranks sixth in the country. The state is a leader in carpet, durrie and mat production and has a strong presence in bedsheets, furnishings and blankets. In 2024-25, India's total handloom exports stood at ₹1,178.93 crore, with UP contributing ₹109.40 crore, about 9.27 per cent.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The chief minister emphasised organising weavers into registered units within clusters to promote collective production and marketing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister emphasised organising weavers into registered units within clusters to promote collective production and marketing. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} He also called for linking them with modern technology, advanced tools and skill training to enhance product quality and competitiveness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also called for linking them with modern technology, advanced tools and skill training to enhance product quality and competitiveness. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the importance of design and marketing, Adityanath said products must align with market demand to succeed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the importance of design and marketing, Adityanath said products must align with market demand to succeed. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He directed effective implementation of institutional mechanisms such as designer-cum-marketing executives and design houses, sourcing-buying agencies and export houses to expand market access and boost incomes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He directed effective implementation of institutional mechanisms such as designer-cum-marketing executives and design houses, sourcing-buying agencies and export houses to expand market access and boost incomes. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also stressed expanding digital platforms, e-commerce and branding initiatives to connect weavers directly with consumers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also stressed expanding digital platforms, e-commerce and branding initiatives to connect weavers directly with consumers. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On powerloom weavers, the chief minister underlined the need to reduce electricity costs and asked the handloom department and the power corporation to prepare a practical action plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On powerloom weavers, the chief minister underlined the need to reduce electricity costs and asked the handloom department and the power corporation to prepare a practical action plan. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He advocated promoting solar energy to lower power expenses and provide long-term relief to weavers.

Minister for MSME, Khadi and Village Industries, Sericulture, Handloom and Textile Rakesh Sachan was also present at the meeting.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON