West Bengal people with Didi, will re-elect TMC govt: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the people of West Bengal are with their chief minister and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee and that she will once again win the assembly polls scheduled to be held there later this year. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav with WB chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on January 27. (Sourced)

“I congratulate Didi (Mamata Banerjee), the Trinamool Congress, and its workers for fighting responsibly for the people,” said Yadav after meeting Banerjee in Kolkata during the day.

Talking to the media, he alleged that the BJP fought the entire Maharashtra election with the help of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the CBI and the income tax department. “However, we are happy that Didi has defeated the ED,” Yadav claimed.

On the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the SP chief claimed, “Many people in the country are being forced to prove their citizenship. Mamata Didi has stopped the BJP’s digital robbery in West Bengal.”

“The BJP wanted to steal the data. The BJP is murdering democracy. It is not respecting the Constitution and the law. It is bent on dictatorship,” he alleged.

“Earlier, when elections came, the Election Commission used to encourage voters to cast their votes. It would run campaigns to encourage more and more people to come out and vote, but this time, we are seeing that CM Mamata Banerjee is being harassed,” Yadav claimed.

“The people have love and affection for Mamata Didi and will elect her government again. The Samajwadi Party extends its full support to her,” he said.

“The BJP is playing with the secularism of the country and in collusion with the Election Commission is deleting votes. Votes have been deleted in Uttar Pradesh as well, just like in Bengal. But the divisive BJP will never succeed,” the SP chief alleged.

On the issue of West Bengal, Yadav alleged, “ The BJP is causing as much trouble and harassment as possible to the Trinamool Congress people in the run-up to the assembly elections.”