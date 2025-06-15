When handful of Lucknowites become a shade for stray animals in scorching heatwave

While the mercury levels in the city are soaring at the highest for the season, providing comfort to stray animals and birds has become the sole motive of some Good Samaritans. They are going beyond all boundaries to show love and compassion. These individuals have adopted various ways to keep stray animals hydrated in the scorching heat—from placing earthen pots filled with water outside their homes and in nearby areas, to opening their doors to offer shelter during the day. Stray dogs at the Verandah of a house (HT Photo)

Gyaneshwar Singh, 50, has been taking care of abandoned dogs, cats, cows, reptiles, and placing food and water for birds for over 10 years. “I have been taking care of over 30 dogs and other animals in the Kalyanpur West area. I allow them to sleep inside and outside my house for as long as they want. After seeing the pathetic conditions of these animals who at times starve, are insecure and troubled due to illness and injury, I began working for them,” said Singh.

Shubhani Arora, 55, a resident of Jankipuram Extension, has been fighting all odds—including trouble from her neighbours and sometimes even authorities—to help the dogs around her area combat the weather conditions. “I have more than 30 dogs sleeping in the inner periphery of my house. Not just those inside my house but I also keep water for those living around my house, which I check from time to time,” said Arora.

For Saumya Shukla, 38, it is like a yearly routine to replace old earthen pots and distribute them among her neighbours, creating awareness about the need to help animals and birds during the scorching heat. “I check the spots I have placed in these pots to refill water every day. Till now, I have covered Aliganj and Vikas Nagar area. I also receive several birds throughout the day on my terrace who find cold water and food at the same time,” said Shukla.

Similarly, Allankrita Sarkar, 32, and Mariya Ali, 31, have been placing water bowls for animals for several years. “After placing water bowls, I understood the need to rescue dogs left abandoned and ill. Today, I have been taking care of more than 40 street dogs,” said Sarkar.

Neha Zaidi, 35, had been rescuing and caring for injured and ill animals—including dogs, cats, cows, monkeys and horses—and keeping them at home until they completed the healing process. However, during the pandemic, she had to let go of many of them due to lack of space. She has now dedicated a shelter home for such animals, where she has placed desert coolers and fans so that they can combat the heat.

Abha Shukla, 40, has been feeding and providing water to more than 80 dogs. “I place water pots in the neighbourhood, schools and colleges to promote love and compassion for environment and living beings among youth and children,” said Shukla.

Supriya Srivastava, a resident of Indira Nagar, is also keeping and distributing cement pots for dogs with the sole motive that no animal remains thirsty.