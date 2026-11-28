The Congress is driving a hard bargain to secure the maximum possible number of seats from the Samajwadi Party as seat-sharing negotiations progress for a possible alliance ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

The outcome of the 2022 UP assembly elections would have looked somewhat different if the votes secured by the two parties were combined. (For representation) more less

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Why? The outcome of the 2022 UP assembly elections would have looked somewhat different if the votes secured by the two parties were combined.

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Moreover, the Congress led in around 38 assembly segments as an alliance partner of the SP, while the two parties together led in nearly 220 of Uttar Pradesh’s 403 assembly segments in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, when they actually forged an alliance.

The Congress, however, won only two of the 403 assembly seats on its own in 2022, while the SP won 111.

A scrutiny of the 2022 poll results, with the Samajwadi Party in focus, reveals that the SP’s tally could have increased by at least 20 seats had the Congress’s votes been added to its own, although the party would still have remained the second-largest in the 18th Vidhan Sabha.

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{{^usCountry}} Those aware of the developments say the Congress does not want to lag behind in the battle of perception, even if it plays second fiddle in the proposed alliance for the 2027 assembly elections. The party, which is seeking a larger share of seats, appears convinced that both parties stand to benefit if they join hands. An alliance could change the political perception and send a message about the coming together of a strong Opposition ahead of the 2027 polls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Those aware of the developments say the Congress does not want to lag behind in the battle of perception, even if it plays second fiddle in the proposed alliance for the 2027 assembly elections. The party, which is seeking a larger share of seats, appears convinced that both parties stand to benefit if they join hands. An alliance could change the political perception and send a message about the coming together of a strong Opposition ahead of the 2027 polls. {{/usCountry}}

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A closer look at the 2022 assembly election results reflects the Congress’s disappointing performance. It won only two of the 403 seats and secured anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand votes in several constituencies. The party forfeited its deposits in 387 of the 399 seats it contested and secured 2.36% of the total votes polled. It, however, secured around 10,000 or more votes in about 40 assembly constituencies, including the two it won.

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The Samajwadi Party, on the other hand, won 111 seats but lost several others to the BJP by narrow margins. The BJP won 255 of the 403 seats on its own, paving the way for the Yogi Adityanath-led government to return to power for a second consecutive term.

The SP’s vote tally in at least 22 seats would have exceeded that of the winners had the Congress’s votes been added to its own. Take the case of Gaura assembly seat, which the BJP won with 73,545 votes. The SP secured 50,571 votes and the Congress 31,589, taking their combined tally well above that of the winning candidate.

There were several other constituencies where the BJP won by narrow margins. BJP MLA Mukesh Chaudhary won Nakur in Saharanpur by 315 votes, while the party’s Shailendra Pratap won Kursi by 217 votes. In Dhampur, BJP MLA Ashok Kumar Rana’s victory margin was just 203 votes. In all these constituencies, the combined votes secured by the SP and Congress were higher than the winning candidates’ tallies.

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A similar pattern was visible in some assembly constituencies in Rae Bareli and Amethi, considered strongholds of the Congress, where the SP also registered victories. An alliance could have posed a greater challenge to the BJP in these areas as well. In Rae Bareli, BJP’s Aditi Singh won the 2022 assembly election, but the combined votes secured by the SP and Congress were higher than her winning tally. The same was the case in Salon and Jagdishpur.