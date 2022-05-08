Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Will forge anti-BJP alliance for 2024 LS polls: OP Rajbhar
lucknow news

Will forge anti-BJP alliance for 2024 LS polls: OP Rajbhar

Talks are in progress with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in this regard, said SBSP chief
Rajbhar was addressing a press conference after the conclusion of training programme of his party workers in Lucknow on Sunday (HT file)
Published on May 08, 2022 11:02 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) national president Om Prakash Rajbhar has said the opposition parties will form an alliance to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the two- day training programme of his party workers in Lucknow on Sunday, Rajbhar said, “Talks are in progress with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the formation of the anti-BJP alliance.”

“The Samajwadi Party led alliance, including SBSP, Mahan Dal, RLD and Janwadi Party, that contested the 2022 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is working to include the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha in the anti-BJP alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” he said.

“The SBSP will launch soon a statewide membership drive to strengthen its organisation in 75 districts of the state. We will raise the issue of free education, free health facilities to the poor, employment to the youth and caste census,” Rajbhar added.

RELATED STORIES

“In the two-day training programme, SBSP workers were directed to mobilise their resources for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The SBSP workers will organise meetings in all villages to create awareness among the masses about the anti-people policies of the BJP government. We will urge people to join the SBSP,” he said.

The party workers were directed to be active on social media platforms as well as on the ground to win the support of the people, Rajbhar added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP