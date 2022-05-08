Will forge anti-BJP alliance for 2024 LS polls: OP Rajbhar

The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) national president Om Prakash Rajbhar has said the opposition parties will form an alliance to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Addressing a press conference after the conclusion of the two- day training programme of his party workers in Lucknow on Sunday, Rajbhar said, “Talks are in progress with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the formation of the anti-BJP alliance.”

“The Samajwadi Party led alliance, including SBSP, Mahan Dal, RLD and Janwadi Party, that contested the 2022 assembly election in Uttar Pradesh is working to include the Bhagidari Parivartan Morcha in the anti-BJP alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” he said.

“The SBSP will launch soon a statewide membership drive to strengthen its organisation in 75 districts of the state. We will raise the issue of free education, free health facilities to the poor, employment to the youth and caste census,” Rajbhar added.

“In the two-day training programme, SBSP workers were directed to mobilise their resources for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The SBSP workers will organise meetings in all villages to create awareness among the masses about the anti-people policies of the BJP government. We will urge people to join the SBSP,” he said.

The party workers were directed to be active on social media platforms as well as on the ground to win the support of the people, Rajbhar added.