Will plug loopholes in donation management, says Ram temple trust interim general secretary Krishna Mohan

Krishna Mohan, the interim general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, became a trustee on September 9, 2025, replacing the late Kameshwar Chaupal.

Krishna Mohan speaks to the media in Ayodhya on Monday. (ANI VIDEO GRAB)

He is a retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer of the Maharashtra cadre, according to the Trust. A Lucknow University graduate, he is currently involved in social service in Hardoi.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Soon after taking over as the interim general secretary of the Trust, Krishna Mohan said he will endeavour to plug any loopholes that may have existed in the management and operations of donations.

“Today, at the meeting, it was mandated that I take up the responsibility of the interim general secretary (of the trust) till the new general secretary is appointed,” Krishna Mohan said to a television news agency in Ayodhya soon after the meeting ended.

“While shouldering the responsibility given to me, I will have certain priorities. The first, anyone found guilty in this matter, we will insist and remain firm in our insistence that they receive appropriate punishment in accordance with justice. We are deeply hurt, and everyone is hurt by this case. Ram Bhaktas are pained.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “There were some shortcomings in management and operations, which some people took advantage of. My priority will be to plug any loopholes that may have existed and ensure this does not happen again. I will make my best efforts towards this. I will make every effort to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The prevailing atmosphere has somewhat tarnished our Trust’s image, fostering a sense of mistrust in society,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “There were some shortcomings in management and operations, which some people took advantage of. My priority will be to plug any loopholes that may have existed and ensure this does not happen again. I will make my best efforts towards this. I will make every effort to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The prevailing atmosphere has somewhat tarnished our Trust’s image, fostering a sense of mistrust in society,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“We will take all necessary steps to dispel this negative perception and rebuild trust within the community. We will manage donations from devotees in accordance with the trust’s mandate and in a transparent manner, and it will be my endeavour to re-establish the public faith in the trust.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}