Wine traders of Lucknow write to CM, seek permission to open shops

The Lucknow Wine Association (LWA) has written to the chief minister and chief secretary seeking permission for opening of liquor shops across the state.

The vice president of LWA Vikas Srivastava said, “Wine traders are in a dilemma as the GO of state is not clear about the opening of liquor shops. The wine traders generate revenue of more than ₹100 crore per day in the state. We are given a monthly quota and if we fail to meet that, we are under the threat of losing the license.”

“The wine shops are suffering a constant loss due to closure for one reason or another that is why we need the permission to open the shops to minimise personal losses and maximise the revenue collection of the state government. We hope that the chief minister will understand the problems of the wine traders and hope that he will allow us to open shops for a few hours during the lockdown too,” said Vikas Srivastava.

