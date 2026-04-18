Wish to breathe my last while playing badminton: Abhinn Shyam Gupta

Veteran badminton is not merely a nostalgic extension of the sport but it demands fitness, touch, tactical awareness, and mental toughness, especially against experienced opponents from across the world, and a shuttler like Abhinn Shyam Gupta possesses all such qualities.

Abhinn Shyam Gupta poses after winning a bronze medal at the Veterans World Badminton Championship. (File photo)

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Gupta’s podium finish at the previous edition of the Veterans World Badminton Championship confirmed that he continues to bring those qualities to the court. At the age of 46, he is aiming for a top finish at the next year’s Veterans World Badminton Championship.

“For me, making a top finish at the next Veterans World Badminton Championship is the ultimate dream of my life now and I am putting all my efforts, going through grinds for 2-3 hours daily and I am sure about my success,” Gupta said on Friday after finishing a gruelling session in his home town Allahabad (now Prayagraj).

Known for his stamina and tactical dribbling of shuttle, Gupta has been one of India’s most respected badminton names, and his recent bronze medal at the Veterans World Badminton Championship adds another proud chapter to an already remarkable career.

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{{^usCountry}} A former national singles champion, Olympian, and Arjuna Award recipient, Gupta has remained a visible and competitive presence in Indian badminton long after his peak professional years. He built his reputation through consistency, skill, and a rare ability to succeed across age groups and formats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A former national singles champion, Olympian, and Arjuna Award recipient, Gupta has remained a visible and competitive presence in Indian badminton long after his peak professional years. He built his reputation through consistency, skill, and a rare ability to succeed across age groups and formats. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta became the first Indian shuttler to win national titles in every category, including mini, sub-junior, junior, and senior, a record that underlines both his early promise and long-term excellence. His career also includes standout international moments, including winning the French Super Series in 2001. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta became the first Indian shuttler to win national titles in every category, including mini, sub-junior, junior, and senior, a record that underlines both his early promise and long-term excellence. His career also includes standout international moments, including winning the French Super Series in 2001. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Even now, I feel the same energy and excitement in me as I used to have during my young days of play. I do a lot of things to stay fit and always remain cautious about my sharpness, discipline, and competitive fire,” said Gupta, whose son also happens to be No 1 in under-13 category in Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Even now, I feel the same energy and excitement in me as I used to have during my young days of play. I do a lot of things to stay fit and always remain cautious about my sharpness, discipline, and competitive fire,” said Gupta, whose son also happens to be No 1 in under-13 category in Uttar Pradesh. {{/usCountry}}

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“Sport is our blood. My father was a hockey player, my sister was a swimmer and now both my son and daughter are involved in badminton and table tennis. In fact, I want my kids to take forward the family legacy of good sportspersons,” he said.

Undoubtedly, Gupta’s longevity in sport has been the key to his success. Many players are remembered for their prime years, but Gupta has managed to stay relevant in the sport by adapting to age-group competition and continuing to test himself at major events. His success also keeps him connected to badminton followers in Prayagraj and across Uttar Pradesh, where he remains a familiar sporting figure.

“Only this month, I was there in the state veteran tournament and try not to miss even a small event of veterans across the country. Making it to the next World Championship will require finishing top in the next national championship, and I am leaving no stone unturned to make it happen,” he added.

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In fact, Gupta, who started playing badminton at the age of just four, represents a bridge between eras. He was part of a generation that helped widen the country’s international footprint, and now his veterans medal reinforces the idea that excellence does not disappear with age.

“A bronze medal at the last World Championship was not just a personal milestone, but it was also a reminder of my enduring value of experience, commitment, and love for the game. I always wish to breathe my last while playing badminton,” he concluded.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sharad Deep ...Read More Sharad Deep is a versatile sports journalist, who loves writing on cricket and Olympic sport. He has played cricket at the university level and has been writing for Hindustan Times since 1997. Read Less

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