With rise in dengue cases, Lucknow hospitals forced to increase beds

LUCKNOW: With rise in dengue cases, hospital beds reserved for patients are getting fully occupied and some hospitals have been compelled to increase the number of beds.

“We had reserved 30 beds for dengue patients in early September but with rise in the number of patients in need of admission, we increased the beds. At present we have 45 patients in the dengue ward,” said Dr Ajay Shankar Tripathi of Lok Bandhu Raj Narayan Hospital.

The state capital has reported over 700 dengue cases till now, with about 620 reported since September 1 onwards or in the past 7 weeks.

On Friday, Lucknow reported its single day highest of 32 fresh cases. On Thursday, there were 29 fresh cases.

At least 100 patients in the OPDs of different hospitals are being suspected of having dengue daily and an average of 20 patients testing positive. Over a dozen are getting discharged daily from hospitals.

Doctors said the threat of dengue would lurk for the next 15 days due to the recent rain. “Preventing mosquito bite is the ultimate precaution. Using mosquito net protects at night and wearing clothes that cover the body well is another precaution. If the surroundings are free of stagnant water, there is little chance of getting dengue,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

At present, dengue patients are admitted to Balrampur hospital, Lok Bandhu hospital , King George’s Medical University and Civil hospital. The most serious once are admitted to the KGMU.

Platelet demand goes up

The demand for platelets has gone up, particularly in the past three days. Doctors say most of the attendants who are panicky, want to get platelet transfusion done for their patient.

“Platelets are lifesaving but very few dengue patients need transfusion. However, in panic, attendants are forcing medical staff for platelet transfusion and hence the demand has gone up,” said Prof Tulika Chandra, HoD, transfusion medicine at the King George’s Medical University.

The KGMU blood bank is issuing over 100 units of platelets every day for the past three days. The normal demand here remains between 25 and 35 units per day.

