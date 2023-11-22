Woman dies after coming under wheels of LMC tanker in Lko’s busy Hazratganj

Only a day after reckless driving snuffed out a nine-year-old life in the state capital, an elderly woman was crushed under the wheels of a Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) tanker in the posh Hazratganj market. The incident happened in front of the multi-level parking on Wednesday afternoon.

Police personnel at the scene of the incident, in Lucknow, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Vikram Singh, inspector in-charge, Hazratganj police station said that the deceased was identified as Rahila Khan, 64, wife of Nishar Hasan Khan, a resident of Hussainabad, under the Chowk police station limits. He said that the incident happened when the woman, who was riding a two-wheeler, lost her balance and fell in front of the multi-level parking. An LMC tanker passing at the same time ran over her at around 4pm.

“The woman’s head came under the wheels of the tanker and was completely crushed. She died on the spot,” he said, adding, “The body has been sent to Civil Hospital for a post-mortem examination and her family members have been informed about the incident”.

He said the tanker was recovered and the driver, identified as Mazhar Khan, has been arrested after registering an FIR for reckless driving and causing death due to negligent driving under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 279 and 304-A, respectively.

Early on Tuesday morning, Naimish Krishna, the nine-year-old only son of woman additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shweta Srivastava, fell victim to brash driving, hit by a SUV driven by two youths, on G20 road, behind Janeshwar Mishra Park under Gomti Nagar extension police station limits.