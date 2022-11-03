Woman electrocuted to death in UP's Aligarh, police blame power department's negligence

Woman electrocuted to death in Aligarh, police blame 'carelessness of power department staff'

A 45-year-old woman was electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a high-tension wire at Deta Kalan village in Pisawan, about 30 km from here, police said.

The police, in an official statement, said prima facie the accident appeared to be caused by the carelessness of power department staff.

A report has been lodged against the staff members concerned and the matter is being investigated, it said.

Pravesh Devi was passing through a field when she came in contact with the broken wire, the police said.

She had succumbed by the time electricity department staff and villagers reached the spot, they added.

Alleging negligence by power officials in attaching the high-tension wire just four feet above the ground, angry villagers staged a demonstration at the local power substation.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate Gabhana Rishab Pundheer reached the spot and diffused the situation by assuring the woman's family and the villagers that the guilty power department staff would be punished after a probe.

