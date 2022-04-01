Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Woman raped by two brothers in Prayagraj hotel
lucknow news

Woman raped by two brothers in Prayagraj hotel

A woman was allegedly gang raped by two persons in a hotel room in Civil Lines area here
Originally from Gorakhpur, the woman came to appear before the high court in connection with a case. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE )
Published on Apr 01, 2022 10:29 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A woman was allegedly gang raped by two persons in a hotel room in Civil Lines area here. The woman belongs to Gorakhpur and had come here to appear before the high court in connection with a case.

An FIR was registered against two persons for gang rape, issuing life threats and under SC/ST Act and other sections of the IPC, police said.

In her complaint the woman, in her twenties, said she had lodged an FIR of rape against one Vishal Gupta in Gorakhpur in 2020. However, later Vishal promised to marry her and asked her to give a statement in his favour in the high court. She further said that Vishal’s brother Brajesh assured her that Vishal would marry her after she gives a statement in his favour.

The woman accompanied Brajesh to Prayagraj and stayed in a hotel where Brajesh raped her and made obscene videos of her.

Brajesh then blackmailed her to give a statement in Vishal’s favour otherwise he would make the videos viral.

RELATED STORIES

Following her statement Vishal was granted bail by the court. However, Vishal and Brajesh again took the woman to a hotel in Civil Lines here some days back and gang raped her again while issuing threats to her.

Station house officer (SHO), Civil Lines, Virendra Yadav said further action will be taken after investigation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP