CCTV catches chain snatcher in act, Lko cops still on lookout

A woman was relieved of her gold chain in the Viram Khand area of Gomti Nagar, on Saturday. A 22-second viral video from Saturday, captured by CCTV cameras, was widely shared on social media on Sunday.

A video grab from the viral video where a woman is seen running behind the accused in Lucknow (Sourced)

It shows the woman walking on the road while a man snatches her chain from behind, pushes her on the road and makes good his escape. Recovering, the woman picks herself up and runs behind the miscreant, but the man has already gone.

The police are yet to nab the accused.

In another similar incident, a team of Jankipuram police nabbed a 25-year-old man for allegedly robbing a woman’s chain.

“The accused was identified as Rajveer Singh alias Ajit Singh, a labourer by profession and a resident of Shamli district, against whom several cases are registered in various districts of U.P,” a police press note read.

“A mangal sutra with a gold locket along with a wrecked two-wheeler was found in his possession. The person was arrested on Saturday by Lucknow police near the CDRI campus in Jankipuram extension and has now been sent to jail,” added the press note.

