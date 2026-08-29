Woman, son die as wooden bridge collapses in UP’s Moradabad

A 42-year-old woman and her three-year-old son died after a wooden bridge over the Ganga collapsed while a family of five was crossing it on a motorcycle in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district on Friday evening, police said on Saturday. The woman’s husband and two other children were rescued by villagers.

When a family riding a bike reached the Chattha bridge at Malkpur, three planks suddenly broke, police said. (For Representation)

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The incident occurred around 7:30 pm at Chattha near Malkpur village under Majhola police station when the family was returning home after celebrating Raksha Bandhan at the woman’s parental home in Nanpur village.

According to police, labourer Anil Jatav, 45, a resident of Mahmoodpur in Chhajlet, travelled to his in-laws’ home with his wife Kiran, 42, their sons Keshav, 7, and Priyanshu, 3, and daughter Kafiya, 5, for the festival.

After the celebrations, the family was returning home a motorcycle. When they reached the small wooden Chattha bridge at Malkpur, three wooden planks suddenly broke following which the family fell into the river. As they screamed for help, passers-by rushed to the spot. Some villagers entered the river in an attempt to rescue them.

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{{^usCountry}} Anil, Keshav and Kafiya were pulled to safety, but Kiran and Priyanshu were swept away by the strong current. Police subsequently launched a search operation. Divers later recovered Kiran who was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared her dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anil, Keshav and Kafiya were pulled to safety, but Kiran and Priyanshu were swept away by the strong current. Police subsequently launched a search operation. Divers later recovered Kiran who was rushed to the district hospital where doctors declared her dead. {{/usCountry}}

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The search for Priyanshu continued through the night. According to SSP Satpal, darkness made the rescue operation difficult, forcing divers to conduct searches with the help of torchlights. The search operation was resumed on Saturday morning, with an SDRF team also called in to assist. After nearly 20 hours of search, divers fished out Priyanshu’s body.