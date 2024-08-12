Woman who attempted self-immolation succumbs

A 40-year-old woman from Unnao who allegedly set herself ablaze at Vikramaditya Marg here on Tuesday morning succumbed to her burn injuries on Sunday. (For representation)

She was first admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Civil) Hospital’s emergency ward with 85% burns and then referred to the Kings George’s Medical University (KGMU) where she died on Sunday afternoon, police confirmed.

KGMU, in a statement, said the woman had suffered third-degree burn injuries. “When she was admitted, her condition was very critical... The cause of her death is septic shock and multiple organ dysfunction syndrome,” the statement read.

It may be noted that police had arrested Unnao lawyer Sunil Kumar, 60, a day after the incident for allegedly abetting in her suicide. The woman was carrying an infant when she came to Vikramaditya Marg. The infant was not hurt.

“A thorough investigation was launched, during which police recovered crucial evidence, including the victim’s mobile phone, which contained important audio recordings,” DCP (Central) Raveena Tyagi told media persons.

“The recordings provided vital insights into the events leading up to her immolation attempt. Investigation revealed that Sunil Kumar had incited the woman to commit suicide. He had encouraged the woman to immolate herself and even guided her on how to carry out the act, including purchasing inflammable materials and selecting the location,” said Tyagi.