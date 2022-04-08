Woman’s body found floating in Janeshwar Mishra Park lake

The body of a woman was found floating in the lake of Janeshwar Mishra Park, in Gomti Nagar here on Friday, creating a sense of concern and curiosity among morning walkers and locals.

The police, who are clueless as of now, have accused the park officials of having a lackadaisical approach towards security on the park premises.

The cops were in the process of scanning CCTV cameras in order to get some clue about the death of the woman. They said the unidentified woman was around 34 years old and that her body had been sent for post mortem examination.

The police have also not ruled out suicide as cause of the woman’s death.