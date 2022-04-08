Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Woman’s body found floating in Janeshwar Mishra Park lake
lucknow news

Woman’s body found floating in Janeshwar Mishra Park lake

The body of a woman was found floating in the lake of Janeshwar Mishra Park, in Gomti Nagar here on Friday, creating a sense of concern and curiosity among morning walkers and locals
The police, who are clueless as of now, have accused the park officials of having a lackadaisical approach towards security on the park premises. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 08, 2022 11:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The body of a woman was found floating in the lake of Janeshwar Mishra Park, in Gomti Nagar here on Friday, creating a sense of concern and curiosity among morning walkers and locals.

The police, who are clueless as of now, have accused the park officials of having a lackadaisical approach towards security on the park premises.

The cops were in the process of scanning CCTV cameras in order to get some clue about the death of the woman. They said the unidentified woman was around 34 years old and that her body had been sent for post mortem examination.

The police have also not ruled out suicide as cause of the woman’s death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP