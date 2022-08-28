Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Woman’s headless body found in UP’s Pratapgarh; probe on

Woman’s headless body found in UP’s Pratapgarh; probe on

lucknow news
Updated on Aug 29, 2022 04:26 AM IST

Headless body of a woman was found in the bushes near a canal under Sangramgarh police station of Pratapgarh district on Sunday morning, police said

Locals of Kamapatti village informed police after spotting the body. (For Representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Headless body of a woman was found in the bushes near a canal under Sangramgarh police station of Pratapgarh district on Sunday morning, police said.

After spotting the body, locals of Kamapatti village informed police. SHO, Sangramgarh, Satyendra Rai reached the spot and took the body of the woman aged around 35 into custody.

The decapitated body was in a decomposing state and none of the locals recognised her. There were multiple injury marks on the body. It is suspected that the assailants killed the woman at some other place and then dumped the body in a bid to cover up the crime. The SHO said efforts were on to establish the identity of the body.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP