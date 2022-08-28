Woman’s headless body found in UP’s Pratapgarh; probe on

Headless body of a woman was found in the bushes near a canal under Sangramgarh police station of Pratapgarh district on Sunday morning, police said.

After spotting the body, locals of Kamapatti village informed police. SHO, Sangramgarh, Satyendra Rai reached the spot and took the body of the woman aged around 35 into custody.

The decapitated body was in a decomposing state and none of the locals recognised her. There were multiple injury marks on the body. It is suspected that the assailants killed the woman at some other place and then dumped the body in a bid to cover up the crime. The SHO said efforts were on to establish the identity of the body.