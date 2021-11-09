Won't have 'chunavi samjhauta', says Mayawati; attacks BJP, rival parties in Uttar Pradesh

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Tuesday made it clear that her party will not stitch a poll alliance or do a "chunavi samjhauta" with any party and contest the Uttar Pradesh assembly election slated to be held in 2022 on its own.

“We're entering into agreement with people of all sections of society to bring them together — this alliance is permanent. Don't intend to enter into alliance with any party,” news agency ANI quoted Mayawati as saying on Tuesday, while addressing a press conference in Lucknow.

The BSP chief then took a swipe at the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, saying people will not trust several poll promises made by two parties.

“Had Congress fulfilled even 50% of their poll promises they wouldn't have been out of power at the Centre, UP & in most of the states of the nation,” Mayawati said, intensifying her attack against the Congress.

Ahead of the upcoming UP polls, the rival parties and the BJP have begun their “drama” to “lure” people of the state, Mayawati claimed. “The truth is that BJP govt's, at the Centre & state, announcement of projects & inauguration of incomplete works in last 1.5-2 months will continue until polls,” Mayawati was further quoted as saying.

The BSP leader further linkened the Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party with the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming both parties rely on ‘Hindu-Muslim’ politics to get votes. Mayawati exuded confidence in her party's victory in the state with an absolute majority.

“We don't see any difference between SP and BJP. They are two sides of the same coin. They just want to make the polls a Hindu-Muslim matter. We are confident that we will get an absolute majority, just like we got in 2007,” Mayawati said.

Elections for 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are due early next year.

In the 2017 assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.