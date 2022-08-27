Working to empower youths via tech: U.P. CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said his government is working to empower youths through use of technology and developing a sense of self-reliance among them. He also said women’s security and empowerment were the priority of the government and they were being benefitted through different welfare schemes of the government. “Women feel more secure because of improved law and order situation in the state,” Yogi added.

He was addressing the gathering of the beneficiaries of different welfare schemes and people in Bulandshahr during his two-day visit to Meerut division on Saturday. On the occasion, he distributed tablets and laptops to over 1000 students during a programme at Nikunj Hall. He also handed over a cheque of ₹5.68 crore fund to 967 self-help groups operating in the district under Rashtriya Gramin Ajivika Misson and ₹2.32 crore cheque to beneficiaries of PM Rojgar Srijan Yojana and other employment generation schemes.

Asserting that he would do his best for the overall development of the district, the CM said people of the district reposed their faith in the government. “We have been working hard for peoples’ prosperity, security and better future of the youth,” he said. Mentioning different welfare schemes of the Union and the state governments, Yogi said the government was providing benefits of all these schemes to people without discrimination.

He said different development projects, including super thermal power plant in Khurja area, Kalyan Singh Rajkiya Medical College, Asia’s biggest airport in Jewar and Ganga Expressway between Meerut and Prayagraj were under way along with developments in Khurja pottery industry and in industrial area of Sikandrabad.

Earlier, the CM inspected the district women hospital and under construction hospitals and administrative buildings of Kalyan Singh Rajkiya Medical College. He warned the construction agencies against any compromise with the quality and said stern action would be initiated if he received any such complaints.

Uttar Pradesh ministers Nand Gopal Gupta ‘Nandi’, Narendra Kashyap, Brijesh Singh, party’s west UP president Mohit Beniwal, MP Surendra Nagar and other party leaders also attended the programme.