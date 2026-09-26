World Lung Day: Lucknow experts decode the triggers behind rising youth asthma

On World Lung Day, medical experts in Lucknow have highlighted a significant asthma burden among the city’s youth. Nearly one in four young patients visiting the respiratory medicine outpatient department (OPD) at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) is currently being treated for the condition. Similarly, at the Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), clinicians report that 20–25 young patients with asthma are seen daily among a cohort of roughly 200 OPD visitors.

Asthma patient taking a puff (For representation only)

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World Lung Day, observed annually on September 25, serves as a global platform to raise awareness about respiratory health and disease management. Local doctors emphasise that rising exposure to air pollution, indoor allergens, tobacco smoke and vaping, compounded by inconsistent adherence to treatment protocols, are the primary contributors to the surge in respiratory distress among young people.

Dr Darshan Bajaj, of KGMU’s department of respiratory medicine, noted that the hospital’s OPD receives approximately 250 patients daily, 40% of whom are young adults. “Among these young patients, roughly 20–25% suffer from asthma,” he stated.

Dr Ajay Verma, head of the respiratory medicine department at RMLIMS, corroborated these figures, noting a comparable prevalence within his institution’s patient demographics.

Dr Bajaj attributed the rise in asthma symptoms and exacerbations to worsening air quality, exposure to indoor allergens, shifting lifestyle patterns and inadequate long-term disease management.

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{{^usCountry}} Air pollution remains a critical factor; particulate matter, vehicle exhaust, and industrial emissions significantly irritate airways and trigger attacks. Furthermore, indoor allergens such as dust, mold, pet dander, incense smoke and chemical fumes, play a major role in aggravating symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Air pollution remains a critical factor; particulate matter, vehicle exhaust, and industrial emissions significantly irritate airways and trigger attacks. Furthermore, indoor allergens such as dust, mold, pet dander, incense smoke and chemical fumes, play a major role in aggravating symptoms. {{/usCountry}}

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Among adolescents and young adults, the use of cigarettes and e-cigarettes (vaping) further irritates the airways, worsening respiratory conditions. Dr Bajaj added that respiratory infections, including influenza and rhinovirus, frequently serve as triggers for asthma exacerbations, particularly in children.

Dr Verma highlighted a critical concern: poor adherence to prescribed controller medication. Many patients or their parents discontinue the use of inhaled corticosteroids once initial symptoms subside, often due to misconceptions regarding the long-term safety of inhalers.

“Reliance on short-acting ‘reliever’ inhalers alone, without adequately controlling underlying airway inflammation, leads to recurrent symptoms and unnecessary hospital visits,” Dr Verma explained. Additionally, lifestyle factors including obesity, academic stress and unhealthy diets are increasingly recognised as contributors to wheezing and respiratory issues in youth.

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With an estimated 40 million asthma patients in India and 350–400 million globally, Dr Bajaj emphasised the need for better disease control. He noted that incorrect inhalation techniques remain a major barrier to effective treatment.

He advised genetically predisposed people to avoid known triggers such as smoking, strong perfumes and chemical fumes, and to avoid e-cigarettes and hookah. Patients should also identify individual triggers and follow prescribed long-term treatment to keep asthma under control.