World saw power of Yoga, traditional Indian medicines during Covid: U.P. CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in Bengaluru on Thursday the world saw the power of Yoga and traditional systems of alternative medicines during the Covid-19 pandemic when the “fatalities in India were half of that of the United States of America”.

Stating that the entire world recognised the potential of Yoga and Ayurveda during the world’s most dreadful Covid-19 pandemic, Yogi said under PM Modi’s leadership, Indians adopted Yoga and shifted to natural treatments like Ayurveda and today have changed their lifestyle which has made the country healthier.

“Covid fatalities in India were half of that of the United States of America”, he said according to a statement issued by his office in Lucknow. He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Kshemavana’, a wellness centre set up by Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (SDMINYS) at Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

“Despite the US population being one-fourth of ours, the fatalities there (due to Covid-19) were double the number of deaths reported in our country. It proves that the traditions of our country which we recognise as ‘AYUSH’ strengthen the lifespan and immunity of people,” he said.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, the head of the institution ‘Dharmadhikari’ Veerendra Heggade, head of the Adi Chunchanagiri Math of Nath sect, to which Yogi Adityanath too belongs, and Nirmalananda Natha Swamiji were among those present on the occasion.

“The world accepted the power of Yoga and ‘AYUSH’ during the Covid-19 pandemic. People may be running after the modern medicines, which may have its own importance, but if the immunity of the body has to be enhanced, we have to move towards our own medical system, where Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha have their distinct role,” he said. Yogi praised PM Narendra Modi for popularising Yoga by getting it recognised at the international level and organising the World Yoga Day on June 21.

Lauding Karnataka’s consistent contribution to India’s growth journey, the Uttar Pradesh CM described Karnataka as “Sankat Ka Saathi” (trouble-shooter)’, saying, “Just as Lord Hanuman came to Lord Rama’s rescue here in Karnataka, the state has always played a pivotal role in India’s development journey” and added: “The strong bridge across the sea that was built with the help of Lord Hanuman also became the strong foundation for Ramarajya”.

“Karnataka paved the way for ‘Ramrajya’ in the entire country and has continued to strengthen India’s growth journey, adding, “the state emerged as a hub of IT and biotechnology and now is promoting traditional medicine systems like Yoga, Ayurveda, Naturopathy through centres like ‘Kshemavana’.”

Congratulating “Dharmadhikari” Dr Virendra Hegde, the head of the institution, UP CM Yogi said, “I was overwhelmed on receiving the invitation for this occasion and the way Hegdeji carried forward the tradition of traditional medicine of India through Yoga and Naturopathy by establishing centres is extremely inspiring and praiseworthy.”

Yogi also called upon all social, religious, spiritual, and other related organisations to contribute to PM Modi’s goal of making India a $5 trillion economy and urged the people to promote India’s ancient and traditional systems of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy passed on by great Indian sages.

“PM Modi’s dedication today has made Yoga gain global recognition and as a result on the International Yoga Day, over 175 countries of the world felt the spiritual power of India by joining India’s tradition of Yoga,” said the UP CM.

He went on to say that the upcoming AYUSH university in U.P will promote Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy and other traditional Indian medicine systems. “The university will not only promote Indian medicine systems but also aid in making the students associated with Naturopathy become ‘self-reliant’ and will generate numerous opportunities,” said Yogi. (With inputs from PTI)

