World saw what BrahMos can do during Operation Sindoor, ask Pakistan: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said a glimpse of the capability of BrahMos missile was seen during Operation Sindoor. Uttar Pradesh chief minister at the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre in Lucknow. (HT Photo)

“The world saw what BrahMos can do during Operation Sindoor. And if anyone still has any doubt, then they should ask the people in Pakistan what the missile is capable of,” the chief minister said at the inauguration of the BrahMos Integration and Testing Facility Centre at Bhatgaon in Lucknow’s Sarojinagar. He also noted that UP was emerging as key engine of growth in India’s defence manufacturing sector.

Likening terrorism to a dog’s tail, which can never be straightened and doesn’t understand the language of love, he said it needs to be answered in the same language it understands.

“Operation Sindoor is a message to the world that India is ready to tackle terrorism in its own language,” he said, urging everyone to join hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to crush terrorism, referring to India’s robust response after the April 22 Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 tourists were killed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it clear that every terrorist act will now be treated as an act of war, Adityanath said, adding, “Terrorism will not end unless we crush it completely.”

Laying stress on self-reliance in defence production, he said a truly self-sufficient nation must not depend on others for its security needs.

He cited Israel as a model of self-reliance in defence, observing how it has deterred hostile neighbours through strength and preparedness.

The BrahMos project and the Defence Corridor reflect the broader vision laid out by Prime Minister Modi in 2014, he said.

It was in Lucknow that PM Modi had first announced the two defence corridors projects- one for Uttar Pradesh and another for Tamil Nadu, he added.

He also said that after the BJP returned to power at the Centre in 2019, defence minister Rajnath Singh organized the first-ever Defence Expo in Lucknow in early 2020, where the decision to set up the BrahMos production unit in the state capital was taken.

On the Defence Corridor project, the chief minister stated that it was progressing rapidly across all six defence nodes in the state.

He added that once 200 acres were allotted for the BrahMos project in Lucknow, PTC Industries (a Lucknow- based private enterprise) swiftly stepped in, initiating not just missile-related work, but also a range of aerospace manufacturing activities.

At present, around seven anchor units related to BrahMos are being set up in the city, he said.

Compared to 2013–14, India’s defence production and exports have increased several hundred times. Along with achieving self-reliance in defence manufacturing, India is now also fulfilling the security needs of many friendly nations by exporting defence equipment to them, he said.

He also said Uttar Pradesh is making steady progress toward its target of ₹50,000 crore in investments and one lakh jobs through the Defence Corridor. So far, 57 MoUs signed during Defence Expo and related events have attracted expected investments of ₹30,000 crore in the defence sector alone.

“We are well on track to provide employment to nearly 60,000 youth,” he said.

He thanked BrahMos, PTC, DRDO, L&T, and other organisations that are not only setting up units, but also training and hiring local youth.

He contrasted the current progress with the situation before 2017, when jobs were scarce, and migration from the state was common.

“Today, investments are coming in, and MSME units are forming a strong foundation as anchor units,” he added.

Earlier, industries were hesitant to come to Uttar Pradesh due to lack of clear policies and safety concerns, he said.

“When people are not safe, how can capital (money) be safe?” he remarked. He said that today both people and capital are secure in the state, and that Uttar Pradesh is progressing confidently to meet the nation’s defence needs.

He also said strong infrastructure now available — from DRDO’s centre to the presence of BrahMos and PTC as anchor units — as proof that Uttar Pradesh is emerging as a key engine of growth in India’s defence manufacturing sector.

“Uttar Pradesh stands firmly in support of making India self-reliant in defence production,” he asserted, assuring that the state government will continue to provide full support, including land, for future DRDO and BrahMos projects.

