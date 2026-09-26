World trusts Uttar Pradesh products, supply chain, entrepreneurs, says Yogi at trade show

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the world now has confidence in the quality of Uttar Pradesh’s products, its strong supply chain and the reliability of its entrepreneurs.

Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the UP International Trade Show in Greater Noida on Friday. (PTI PHOTO)

Speaking at the inaugural session of the fourth edition of the UP International Trade Show (UPITS) in Greater Noida, Adityanath said the state is now exporting goods worth over ₹2 lakh crore.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“In four years, UPITS has become a major platform for showcasing products manufactured in the state to the world,” he said.

“Last year, 550 buyers from 72 countries participated. This time, more than 600 foreign buyers from 90 countries have arrived, while more than 2400 exhibitors are participating. Around 1.5 lakh B2B visitors are expected. Growing participation reflects increasing global confidence in skills of artisans, innovation of youth, MSME sector and the hard work of farmers,” he added.

The chief minister said the participation of Japan, Russia, Vietnam, Singapore, Austria and Belarus as partner countries reflected the growing international interest in Uttar Pradesh’s products.

“The world follows those who remain connected to their roots while moving shoulder to shoulder with the world,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “UPITS is an example of this. It is an opportunity to see tradition and technology, heritage and innovation and the strength of skills and markets together. Here, UP’s local strength is establishing its identity before the global market. This is the work culture of the double-engine government that transforms capability into possibility and possibility into prosperity,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “UPITS is an example of this. It is an opportunity to see tradition and technology, heritage and innovation and the strength of skills and markets together. Here, UP’s local strength is establishing its identity before the global market. This is the work culture of the double-engine government that transforms capability into possibility and possibility into prosperity,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The chief minister described Union home minister Amit Shah, who inaugurated UPITS, as the inspiration behind the vision of giving a new identity to the state’s traditional enterprises.

“In 2017, while serving as the BJP national president, Shah had recognised the strength of UP’s traditional enterprises while preparing the Lok Sankalp Patra. He believed the day UP recognised this strength, nothing could stop it from emerging as the new manufacturing hub. After government formation, the vision took brand identity as One District One Product,” he said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“There was never a shortage of possibilities in UP, we provided the right environment and connected talent with the market,” the chief minister said.

Expansion of expressways, highways, airports, freight corridors and industrial infrastructure has made access to large and global markets easier, he added.

The chief minister said 79 products from the MSME sector have received GI (Geographical Indication) tags and applications have been filed for 75 more.

Referring to Bhadohi carpets, Moradabad brassware, Kannauj perfume and Banarsi silk sarees, he said the state’s cultural heritage has been transformed into brands worth crores.

UP’s MSME minister Bhupendra Chaudhary said UPITS has become UP’s brand.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, UP ministers Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Bhupendra Chaudhary, Rakesh Sachan, Sanjay Nishad, MoS Hansraj Vishwakarma, Brijesh Singh, MPs Mahesh Sharma, Surendra Nagar, MLAs Pankaj Singh, Dhirendra Singh, Tejpal Nagar, MLCs Shrichand Sharma, Narendra Bhati, Japan’s ambassador Ono Keiichi, Singapore high commissioner Simon Wong and Belarus ambassador Mikhail Kasko were present.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}