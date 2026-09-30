World-class connectivity network vital for trillion-dollar economy goal: UP chief secy

Development of a world-class connectivity network is crucial for achieving the goal of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a trillion-dollar economy, said chief secretary SP Goyal on Tuesday.

Chief secretary SP Goyal inaugurates state-level workshop in Lucknow on Tuesday. (Sourced)

Addressing a state-level workshop titled ‘Accelerating Linear Infrastructure Projects: Good Practices and New Ideas’, Goyal said better preparation, timely coordination, and proactive resolution of hurdles will accelerate the state’s infrastructure development.

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“Infrastructure development in the state must be expedited in alignment with the development vision for the year 2047,” he said.

Principal secretary PWD Ajay Chauhan, senior officials of the PWD attended the workshop.

The chief secretary stated that the roads, railways, expressways, industrial corridors, logistics hubs, airports, and urban infrastructure form the backbone of the state’s economic growth. To ensure the timely completion of linear infrastructure projects, adequate preparations—covering land availability, design, utility shifting, and necessary statutory clearances—must be ensured before construction begins.

The chief secretary stated that the focus of project leadership should not merely be on the overall physical progress or percentage of completion, but rather on identifying and resolving—in a timely manner—the bottlenecks affecting the pace of construction.

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{{^usCountry}} He emphasized dividing large corridors and projects into organised and manageable construction segments to enable effective monitoring of progress at every level. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He emphasized dividing large corridors and projects into organised and manageable construction segments to enable effective monitoring of progress at every level. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief secretary directed the concerned departments and officials to ensure the timely resolution of hurdles encountered during the implementation of development projects. He placed special emphasis on completing the land acquisition process within the stipulated timeframe.

While reviewing tasks related to land acquisition, utility shifting, and tree felling, he instructed the concerned departments to regularly monitor progress and ensure the speedy resolution of pending cases.