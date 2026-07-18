Worshippers of Jinnah attempted to alter demography of Kairana, Kandhla: Yogi

Combining a strong appeal for a peaceful pilgrimage with a sharp political attack on the Opposition ahead of the annual Kanwar Yatra that begins on July 30, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday alleged that “worshippers of Jinnah” had attempted to alter the demography of Kairana and Kandhla.

Chief minister Yogi Aditynath in Shamli on Friday. (ANI PHOTO)

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He was addressing a public rally in Shamli where he also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 89 development projects worth more than ₹581 crore across the Shamli, Thanabhawan and Kairana assembly constituencies.

The chief minister also announced the establishment of a new Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalion in Kairana, saying it would strengthen regional security while creating employment opportunities.

He asserted that youth from Shamli and neighbouring Muzaffarnagar were now securing government jobs on merit and that what he called the “employment syndicate of Saifai” could no longer deprive them of opportunities.

Appealing to Kanwar associations, the chief minister urged devotees to maintain discipline, patience and harmony during the pilgrimage, while warning that any attempts to disrupt the yatra would be dealt with firmly.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to the teachings of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva, he said they inspire people to uphold dignity, self-restraint and social harmony. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the teachings of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva, he said they inspire people to uphold dignity, self-restraint and social harmony. {{/usCountry}}

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He warned that acts of hooliganism over trivial issues would not be tolerated and alleged that opponents of the Kanwar Yatra could exploit isolated incidents of indiscipline to seek restrictions on the pilgrimage, as had happened in the past.

“If anyone attempts to create disturbances, they should be caught by the ear and removed,” he said.

Launching an attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, the chief minister alleged that “worshippers of Jinnah” had sought to change the demography of Kairana and Kandhla, leading to migration from the region.

The issue of alleged Hindu exodus from Kairana and Kandhla had gained prominence in 2016 and played out in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls which the BJP won, marking the beginning of Adityanath’s innings as chief minister.

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The Kairana and Kandhla migration controversy, often termed the “Hindu exodus,” refers to claims of mass migration of Hindu families from these towns in Shamli district of western Uttar Pradesh between 2014 and 2016. The then BJP MP Hukum Singh had alleged in June 2016 that over 346 Hindu families fled Kairana, and later 63 from Kandhla, due to threats and extortion by Muslim criminals, notably Mukim Kala. A National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) report partially supported the claims, stating some families left due to fear.

Later, Hukum Singh clarified that the migration was “not communal” but due to law and order issues and threats by goons. He omitted the word “Hindu” from the Kandhla list’s title and acknowledged the issue was about crime, not religion, though he stood by the list’s core claims.

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In his remarks in Shamli on Friday, Adityanath alleged that leaders who had earlier ordered police action against people chanting “Jai Shri Ram”, sought to ban the Kanwar Yatra, opposed Shri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, prevented Ram Navami processions and permitted encroachments on religious properties were now invoking faith for political purposes.

According to him, around 10 years ago, Shamli was associated with fear, crime and migration, with mafia networks operating openly and conspiracies being hatched to alter the region’s demographic composition. Today, he said, Shamli is known for the sweetness of its sugarcane and has emerged as a major infrastructure hub under the BJP’s “double-engine government.”

The chief minister also spoke about the district’s historical and cultural heritage, saying tradition holds that Lord Krishna rested at Hanuman Tila in Shamli before proceeding to the Kurukshetra war around 5,000 years ago. He recalled the role of Shamli and Kairana during the First War of Independence in 1857 and praised the contribution of the Kairana Gharana to Indian classical music, mentioning legendary vocalist Pandit Bhimsen Joshi.

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Turning to the state’s sugar industry, the chief minister alleged that between 2007 and 2017, 29 sugar mills were shut down in Uttar Pradesh and 21 were sold at throwaway prices under a previous government. Since the BJP came to power in 2017, he said, the industry had been revived and 122 sugar mills were now operational across the state.

He also said farmers are receiving timely payments, sugarcane procurement prices have reached ₹400 per quintal and Uttar Pradesh now leads the country in sugarcane, sugar and ethanol production.

He said the BJP government was fulfilling the vision of Bharat Ratna Chaudhary Charan Singh by improving farmers’ lives, generating employment for youth, extending welfare benefits to the poor and creating a secure environment for traders and investors.

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The chief minister also announced that the proposed 750-km Gorakhpur-Shamli Economic Corridor would eventually connect Shamli to Gorakhpur and extend towards Siliguri, creating a transport network spanning nearly 1,100-1,200 kilometres. Along with the Shamli-Ambala Expressway, he said, the corridor would transform Shamli into a major expressway hub with connectivity in multiple directions.

In another development announcement, he said Shamli, now part of the NCR, would host Uttar Pradesh’s first integrated private textile project, which is expected to generate employment for around 8,000 young people.

Concluding his address, the chief minister contrasted his administration with previous governments. He alleged that before 2017 ministers would wake up late, spend evenings in gyms and patronise mafia networks and rioters instead of serving the public. In contrast, he said, the present government begins work at 4 am every day.

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