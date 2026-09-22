Write to NCTE to relax TGT, PGT rules once: UP CM to minister

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said he has directed secondary education minister Gulab Devi to write a letter to the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) to relax rules once so that many trained graduate teacher (TGT) and post graduate teacher (PGT) aspirants, who are sitting on a dharna in Prayagraj demanding reinstatement of old TGT rules, can appear in it after a certain time.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath distributing an appointment letter to a candidate at an event in Lucknow on September 22. (ANI)

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Yogi shared this while distributing appointment letters to 3,567 newly selected school heads and teachers. The selected candidates include 319 principals, 258 headmasters, 618 postgraduate teachers and 2,372 trained graduate teachers.

Among the 3,567 selected candidates, 1,090 are women and 2,477 are men. Women account for 46 of the selected principals, 22 headmasters, 277 PGTs and 745 TGTs.

According to the protesters, UPTET has been made compulsory—a condition the government announced only after the UPTET application forms had already been released. This will exclude many candidates and bar them from the recruitment process altogether.

Assigning a task to the newly appointed teachers, Yogi said if a single teacher interacts with 100 students annually, 3,567 teachers will engage with and guide more than 350,000 children in a year.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is not merely a programme for distributing appointment letters. It is about entrusting 3,567 people with the responsibility of contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve for a self-reliant and developed India,” the CM said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is not merely a programme for distributing appointment letters. It is about entrusting 3,567 people with the responsibility of contributing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve for a self-reliant and developed India,” the CM said. {{/usCountry}}

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Yogi said 9.5 lakh youths have been provided government jobs over the past nine years. Another 100,000 youths are set to receive government jobs within the next six months, he added.

Taking a dig at the SP without naming it, he said, “I have also told the Saifai syndicate that we are giving jobs and will continue to give them. You keep counting,” Yogi also said in a lighter vein that if they could not count, they could “sit with Shivpal ji”, referring to senior SP leader Shivpal Yadav, who, he said, could teach them counting.

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Yogi said former DGP Prashant Kumar was made UPESSC chairman so that he could crack down on the copying mafia. With his experience in UP Police, he will ensure that Saifai-like syndicate mafia do not engage in foul practice and improve the sanctity of the commission—the examination conducting bodies for various competitions. He thanked the UPESSC chairman and his team for completing the recruitment process in a time-bound and fair manner.

Criticising the previous government, the CM said the ‘Saifai Syndicate’ no longer dares to rob talented students of their interests. That is why high-performing officers from the UP Police have been assigned the responsibility of revamping the functioning of these commissions and boards.

Yogi said that prior to 2017, even those who were not applicants were given appointment letters. “This was the height of dishonesty and corruption. In the past, the youth were often deprived of their rights. However, now if anyone demands a bribe from a principal, headmaster, lecturer, or teacher after the appointment letter has been issued, they will have to rot in jail,” he said.

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