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Wrong DOB on driving license? UP starts online fix

Under the new order, residents can apply for corrections through the Sarathi portal without visiting the ARTO office at the initial stage. The decision follows complaints that incorrect birth dates on driving licences were causing problems during document verification for banking, travel and other official purposes. The number of affected applicants is yet to be determined.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 04:24 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The transport department in Uttar Pradesh has introduced an online facility to correct the date of birth (DOB) on driving licences, bringing relief to applicants facing issues due to mismatched records.

Representational image (Sourced)

Under the new order, residents can apply for corrections through the Sarathi portal without visiting the ARTO office at the initial stage. The decision follows complaints that incorrect birth dates on driving licences were causing problems during document verification for banking, travel and other official purposes. The number of affected applicants is yet to be determined.

Officials said the correction will be allowed only after submitting one of three approved documents: a certificate from a recognised institution, a municipal birth certificate, or a certificate issued by the chief medical officer.

Pradeep Kumar, regional transport officer (RTO) (Administration), Lucknow, said the system is expected to simplify the process for licence holders dealing with such discrepancies.

The department noted that while learning licences are already issued online, applicants still need to visit the ARTO office for permanent licences to complete biometric verification and driving tests. Many licence holders had reported errors in their recorded birth dates, leading to repeated visits to offices.

 
uttar pradesh
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Wrong DOB on driving license? UP starts online fix
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Wrong DOB on driving license? UP starts online fix
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