Yahan ki hawa mein hi sur-taal hai: Kaushiki

The traditional hub of performing arts in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh Sangeet Natak Academy celebrated its 70th Foundation Day with much fanfare.

Kaushiki Chakraborty (HT)

On the occasion, the music lovers of the city got to witness Indian classical vocalist Kaushiki Chakraborty performing during the program titled Dharohar.

“The event started off with Chakraborty presenting Shyam Kalyan raga, captivating the audience with her melodious tunes and compositions. Accompanied by two Bhatkhande Music College students on tanpura, Jyotirmay Banerjee on harmonium, Ustad Murad Ali on sarangi, Ojas Adhiya on tabla and swarmandal, that she played herself, the audience were seen enjoying the classical extravaganza on stage. She also staged a special performance with her son Rishith Desikan,” shared Tarun Raj, secretary, SNA.

He added, “The evening show, which was ticketed, it attracted a crowd of eager fans, patiently waiting outside for a chance to secure a seat.”

Connecting with the audience, Chakraborty, a Kolkata-based singer, said, “Lucknow is a multicultural city and has been a seat of art and artistes. Performing here is like a homecoming for me and my son. Yahan ki hawa mein hi sur-taal hai.”

Daughter of Padma Bhushan awardee Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty, she has sung for several films including Shikara (2020), Vishwar-oopam2 (2018) and Water (2005).

The mother-son duo left a memorable impression on the music and art lovers of the city.

Present at the event was folk singer Malini Awasthi, Mukesh Meshram, principal secretary of the culture department, Hari Om, principal secretary of the social welfare department, Awanish Awasthi, chief advisor to the chief minister, and several other political dignitaries.

