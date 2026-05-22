Yamraj awaits you at next crossing: CM Yogi warns those harassing women

Underscoring the restored sense of security for women in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said they are now working in offices even during night shifts even as he issued a stern warning to those who dare to harass girls and women saying Yamraj (the deity of death) will be waiting for them at next crossing if they do so.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and others at an event in Deoria on May 22. (HT photo)

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“Unlike earlier times when women hesitated to step out after evening and traders closed their shops due to fear, today daughters are safe and traders do business fearlessly,” he added.

Addressing a gathering at Pokharbhinda in Deoria district after launching 19 development projects worth around ₹655 crore, Adityanath said both India and Uttar Pradesh had entered a new era of rapid development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We do not create problems; we provide solutions. That is why people continue to choose us,” he said, attributing the BJP’s continued popularity to its governance and development-oriented approach.

Targeting previous governments, Yogi said mafias once dictated governance in the state. “Earlier, ministers and chief ministers bowed before mafias. Today, mafias have been crushed and criminals have fled the state,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to infrastructure development in Deoria, the CM said the district, which once struggled with narrow and damaged roads and severe traffic congestion, is now witnessing major expansion of modern road networks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to infrastructure development in Deoria, the CM said the district, which once struggled with narrow and damaged roads and severe traffic congestion, is now witnessing major expansion of modern road networks. {{/usCountry}}

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Yogi said projects connecting Deoria with Ballia, Mau and neighbouring districts would significantly strengthen regional connectivity. He said the Deoria-Kasia four-lane corridor and bypass project would eventually link with the Gorakhpur-Siliguri expressway network, boosting transportation and economic activity across Purvanchal.

The CM said the state government would not allow development work to slow down at any cost despite shortage of coal and construction materials caused by the West Asia crisis. He noted that the ₹292-crore Deoria-Kasia road widening project and the ₹74-crore Deoria-Hata road upgrade would significantly improve regional connectivity in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

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Yogi said sugarcane growers are receiving ₹400 per quintal and that government welfare schemes are being implemented without discrimination. He also directed agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi to ensure that the Kushinagar Agricultural University becomes operational from the upcoming academic session.

“The university will help farmers adopt modern technology, reduce cultivation costs and improve agricultural productivity,” the CM said. He further said the government medical college in Deoria, named after Maharshi Devraha Baba, is now operational and work on a new district hospital will begin soon.

“The era of ‘One District-One Mafia’ has now been replaced by ‘One District-One Medical College’,” he added. The CM also credited the people of Deoria for the BJP’s victory in all seven assembly constituencies of the district in the 2022 UP polls.

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