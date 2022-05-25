‘Yoga Utsav’ celebrated with enthusiasm at AMU

To mark the 100-day countdown of the 8th International Day of Yoga, the Department of Physical Education, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), celebrated ‘Yoga Utsav-2022’ based on the theme ‘Unite with Yoga’ on Wednesday.

The event was organised in collaboration with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under the guidelines of Ministry of AYUSH. AMU had been picked as the venue by the ministry, informed the press statement released by the Public Relations Office (PRO) of the university.

Over 2,000 participants, including students from various Madrasas, Ahmadi School for the Visually Challenged, specially-abled people and residents of old age homes, performed various yoga asanas under the guidance of yoga experts. The event was also live-streamed on different social media platforms.

The event began at 6 am on the athletics ground with the welcome address by Prof Syed Tariq Murtaza, chairperson, department of physical education.

During the event, Dr Naushad Waheed Ansari highlighted the benefits of different yoga asanas, and Prof Rajendra Singh explained and performed the Sutra Neti, Jal Neti and Kapalbhati in the first session.

The second session was conducted by Prof Brij Bhushan Singh on the practical aspects of meditation and dhyana. The participants were practically oriented on the major skills of dhyana and meditation. The students of the Department of Physical Education — Pushpendra, Neha and Hariom — were the demonstrator on the stage.

In the third session, a webinar titled ‘Peace and Wellness’ was organised by Dr Mohd Arshad Bari at Kennedy Auditorium, AMU. The resource persons explained the importance of yoga and peace in two different sessions. More than 2,000 viewers attended the webinar on social media platforms.