Yogi Adityanath asks police to keep strict watch on urban Naxals, associated organisations

After the success of Operation Sindoor, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed officials to tighten security measures and said there is a need for heightened vigilance against “urban Naxals” and associated organisations. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a visit to Varanasi on Monday. (PTI PHOTO)

He also asked for strict action against criminals, cow smuggling and illegal mining in the border districts of Varanasi zone.

“...there should be tight security measures. There is a need for heightened vigilance against urban Naxals and affiliated organisations. Strict and swift action against such elements,” he said.

He issued these instructions during a review meeting on the law-and-order situation and progress of projects in Varanasi. The meeting was held at the Circuit House.

He also directed officials to arrange adequate number of CCTV cameras under the Safe City project and ensure verification of suspicious persons.

The vehicles seized from cattle smugglers and their contacts should be auctioned as per rules, he added.

The chief minister, who arrived in the city on a two-day visit, was informed by divisional commissioner S Rajalingam that 60 projects worth about ₹14,000 crore are under construction in the district.

Commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal briefed the chief minister about the law-and-order situation.

On the slow progress of some projects, the chief minister directed UP State Construction Corporation, UPPCL, PWD, Jal Nigam Urban and Rural and Setu Nigam to improve their working methods and complete the works.

He also asked officials to speed up restoration work of the Varuna river.

Calling for steps to keep roads free of encroachment and avoid inconvenience to commuters, he directed officials to select suitable places for bus, taxi and rickshaw stands. He also directed the municipal corporation to clean all drains before the rains and remove silt.

During the meeting, MLC Dharmendra Rai gave suggestions to the chief minister for improving the traffic system, saying the wholesale markets of Varanasi should be organised for this.

CM OFFERS PRAYERS, GIFTS CHOCOLATES TO KIDS, MEETS YOUNG LASSI VENDOR

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples in Varanasi on Monday.

Besides performing puja at the sanctum sanctorum of the Kashi Vishwanath temple, he greeted devotees on the temple premises. He also offered worship at the Kaal Bhairav temple.

Cabinet minister Anil Rajbhar, MLA Saurabh Srivastava, Tribhuvan Ram, Legislative Council member Hansraj Vishwakarma and were present during the chief minister’s temple visit.

The chief minister gave chocolates to children while returning from the Kaal Bhairav Temple.

On seeing a boy making lassi at a shop, the chief minister went to him and asked about his well-being and his studies. Giving him chocolates, he asked him to study diligently. The chief minister also enquired about the well-being of people at the shop.